Grand Bahama Choirs, in ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ 50th Independence Anniversary Gospel Concert

Under the distinguished patronage of Governor General, HE Sir Cornelius A. Smith and Lady Smith, the Grand Bahama Independence Committee hosted a ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ concert at Jubilee Cathedral where choirs, groups and individuals gathered to perform.Among those in attendance were Governor General Sir Cornelius, Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey, Senator the Hon. Kirkland Russell, and members of the Grand Bahama Independence Committee, members of the religious community and members of the public.

While giving brief remarks, Minister Moxey said, “This evening we unite as a community in a celebration of praise and worship to Almighty God to commemorate our nation’s 50th anniversary of Independence.“God is good; His grace and mercy have guided The Bahamas over the past 50 years as we evolved from a British Colony post-July 10th, 1973, into an independent sovereign nation and a force within the Caribbean Region.”Honoured during the event were ‘Independence Babies’ — born July 10, 1973: Sandy Pratt and Kayla Swain who were presented with gifts on behalf of the Grand Bahama 50th Independence Anniversary Committee.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: