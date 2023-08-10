GraceKennedy Money Services customers win round trip to a Family Island

Iva McLeod won the first week of GraceKennedy Money Services’ Bahamas’ 50th Independence promotion. She sent money to her family on a Family Island and was chosen as the lucky winner.

As a part of the celebration of The Bahamas’ 50th anniversary, four customers of GraceKennedy Money Services (GKMS) won round-trip airline tickets to anywhere in the country. They sent funds through the remittance service to their relatives on the Family Islands.

“What better way to celebrate The Bahamas’ Golden Jubilee than by rewarding some lucky customers sending $50 or more to any Family Island,” said Narissa Eve, Business Development and Marketing Officer for GKMS Cayman, The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos.

“Our customers and their service delight are our top priority. All our promotions annually, give us an opportunity to connect with individuals in our customer-base and truly thank them for choosing GraceKennedy Money Services.”

The Bahamas’ 50th Independence promotion ran from July 3 to July 31. The names of the winners were drawn randomly from all qualifying transactions.

Our week one winner was Iva McLeod – a loyal, repeat customer who uses the money transfer service to assist her family and employees.“I was surprised when they called me and told me I won that ticket. I just couldn’t believe it. I was so happy because I’m from Eleuthera. That’s a ticket I can always use,” Ms McLeod shared.

Lucky customer Michael Greene won in week two of the promotion.

“I use the service to send money to my kids in Freeport. I don’t win things regularly, so I wasn’t expecting it,” he said. When quizzed about how he used his prize, Mr Greene shared, “I used the ticket to travel to Grand Bahama. I go every month.”

Abaco resident Julien Brave won week three and Joseph Moxey week four.

This month provides another opportunity for GraceKennedy Money Services Bahamas users to win a round-trip airline ticket to Kingston in celebration of Jamaica’s 61st anniversary of Independence. To qualify, persons must send money to Jamaica from any of the company’s location. Two persons will be randomly selected to win.

Source: Precision Media Agency

More photo highlights below:

Joseph Moxey emerged as the fourth and last recipient of the GraceKennedy Money Services Bahamas’ 50th Independence promotion.Abaco resident Julien Brave won week three of GraceKennedy Money Services’ Bahamas’ 50th Independence promotion which wrapped up in July.Michael Greene won a round trip ticket back home to the nation’s second city by transferring money to his children in Grand Bahama.