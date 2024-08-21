Govt In No Rush To Introduce Medical Cannabis Industry

The Cannabis Bill was passed in both houses of Parliament in July. The new legislation provides for medical Cannabis use and dispensing, the establishment of a cannabis authority, it decriminalizes the possession of small amounts of cannabis and recognizes it as a sacrament of the Rastafarian church.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon. Jomo Campbell said the government is in no rush to establish the Cannabis industry. He said, “we still want to make sure we address some of the concerns. I’m sure you all remember all of the remarks that was in the press and the dailies after the bill was debated in Parliament and through the Senate. And so as we have the opportunity to iron out some of those wrinkles we want to take full advantage of it so when we produce this to the Bahamian public it’s the best product that it can possibly be.”

The Minister also addressed whether the government had met with the Rastafarian community who were considering legal action due to them being the only religious organization where the sacrament is regulated by government. Campbell said, “personally our ministry, no, but I’m aware that other ministries, in particular, the Office of the Attorney General has, yes. And I think that the Attorney General may be speaking on that a bit later this week also.”

According to the Minister discussions are underway about the establishment of the Cannabis Authority. He said, “I met yesterday with the Minister of Health along with the Attorney General, the Hon. Ryan Pinder and we will be meeting again in the very near future to secure and to tie off those efforts as it relates to the Authority.”