Governor General’s Annual Independence Message

Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt released a message commemorating the 51st anniversary of independence.

Dame Cynthia stated that independence “is truly an opportunity for us to demonstrate to each other that we are a united people determined to obtain excellence and success in our national development whilst enhancing our commitment to peace and good order in our society. In furtherance of these objectives I believe it is essential that we must first believe in our selves that positive attitude should be shared to others in every community, every settlement and in every island in our beloved Bahamaland.”