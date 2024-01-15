Governor General travels east on last day of inaugural visit to GB

Governor General, Her Excellency, The Most Hon. Cynthia A. Pratt, accompanied by Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey and senior Government officials, on the final day of her first official to Grand Bahama travelled to East Grand Bahama on Sunday where she attended a church service at St. Matthew’s Baptist Church in Pelican Point, the Dorian Memorial site, and the home of a Hurricane Dorian survivor in High Rock. (BIS Photos/Lisa Davis)

On what was the final day of her inaugural official visit to Grand Bahama, Governor General, Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Cynthia A. Pratt travelled to the eastern end of the island, which began with a church service on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Her Excellency attended the morning service at St. Matthew’s Baptist Church in Pelican Point, accompanied by Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, Senators James Turner and Kirk Russell and a small delegation.

Members of the Judiciary were also present.

Pastor Freddie Laing, Jr. delivered a soul-stirring message which was followed by a special presentation to the Governor-General on behalf of members of the community.

Before ending her trip to East Grand Bahama, Her Excellency visited the Memorial site of Hurricane Dorian victims in High Rock and went to the newly reconstructed home of 78-year-old Odetta Cooper, one of the survivors of the deadly storm. There, the Governor-General offered words of encouragement to Ms. Cooper and her daughters.

Minister Moxey dubbed the experience an emotional one for Ms. Cooper who also shared of the loss of not only her home, but her loved ones during that horrific ordeal. “She is one of the victims of Dorian who would have lost family members, who would have lost all that she had; lost her home. And the Ministry for Grand Bahama would have reconstructed a new home for her,” she said.

“She just got the keys for the home and it’s been such an emotional experience, but to have the Governor-General here with her to share with her has been a blessing.”

Minister Moxey noted that Her Excellency learned more about the island and the people each day and it was fitting to end her four-day visit at Ms. Cooper’s home to show that despite the residents of Grand Bahama having undergone such misfortunes, they remain hopeful and continue to recover and rebuild.

Her Excellency arrived on Grand Bahama on Thursday and departed on Monday, January 15, 2024.

By LEDEDRA MARCHE/Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: