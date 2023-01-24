Government signs loan agreement with Guyanese bank

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Government’s Housing Relocation and Repair Program has received an additional boost with the signing of an agreement for the procurement of Pre-Fabricated Houses from Guyana.

The agreement was signed on Friday between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Demerara Bank of Guyana.

The six million EC dollar loan will be used to purchase fifty houses for persons impacted by the La Soufriere volcanic eruptions.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said this was made possible following discussions with the President of Guyana and other officials.

General Manager of Demerara Bank of Guyana, Dowlat Parbhu said they are pleased to partner in this important exercise.

