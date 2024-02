The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Locals and visitors alike enjoy the music and artistic expressions on display at the Cat Island Junkanoo Parade, held on February 3, 2024, at the Cultural Village, in New Bight Cat Island. Among those present were Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis; Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Fred Mitchell; Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg; and various stakeholders.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights: