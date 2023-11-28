Government empowers 132 Grand Bahama creatives via its Small Business Grant

EMPOWERING CREATIVES – Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey congratulated grant recipients of the government’s Empower Grand Bahama Small Business Programme. The Ministry for Grand Bahama presented 132 creatives with the government’s Empower Grand Bahama Small Business Grant at a special ceremony held at Grand Lucayan resort on Monday, November 27, 2023.(BIS Phots/Lisa Davis)

As Government continues to build momentum to energize Grand Bahama’s tourism sector and inspire entrepreneurs, 132 creatives made up the latest cohort of grant recipients under the government’s Empower Grand Bahama Programme.

The initiative, launched under the Ministry for Grand Bahama, is designed to support small businesses operating in orange economy, also known as the creative industry.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey congratulated the newest recipients of the Empower Grand Bahama Small Business Grant at a special ceremony held at the Grand Lucayan Resort.

“It is so wonderful to finally arrive at this moment here today,” she said.

“The Programme’s goal is to assist entrepreneurs in developing and diversifying their touristic products and services with an emphasis on offering unique, authentic Bahamian experience for visitors to Grand Bahama Island.”

The Programme, which received over 500 applicants, focused on creative entrepreneurs and tourism product enhancement.

The 132 grants represent a cross-section of businesses in the creative space operated by artisans, tour operators, food and drink vendors and experience providers whose products and services will add to the eclectic mix of restaurants, fascinating eco-adventures and pristine beaches that visitors to Grand Bahama already experience.

Minister Moxey, while noting that the ongoing collaboration between the Ministry for Grand Bahama and the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation to promote Grand Bahama in international markets has resulted in increased visitor arrivals to the island, said that the tide is shifting and residents have a golden opportunity to change the trajectory of their business endeavours.

She also stressed, however, that the product offerings must be improved upon by creating a more memorable and meaningful experience for the destination.

“With the support and micro grant funding from the Empower Grand Bahama Programme, orange economy creators have access to resources that will assist in developing unique experiences, services and authentic products that are culturally Bahamian and attractive to tourists,” Minister Moxey said.

As the island makes ready for the completion of Carnival Cruise Line’s new port, Celebration Key, and the projected 13,000-plus cruise passengers and 3,000 cruise members daily, Minister Moxey pointed out that it is imperative that Grand Bahama continues to build authentic experiences.

To-date, the Programme has already distributed grants to entrepreneurs operating in the Downtown Farmer’s Market and at the newly renovated Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation’s Arts and Craft Centre.

Minister Moxey said she recognizes the importance of small business grant programs to offer resources beyond financial assistance, but to also support entrepreneurs in building successful and sustainable ventures that will contribute to the economic development of communities, the island and the nation.

“In addition to providing funding for product development, the Empower Grand Bahama Programme is also focused on supporting entrepreneurs to foster sustainable growth in their businesses. So as a part of the follow-up process, project and investment officers from the Ministry for Grand Bahama will monitor the progress of grant recipients,” Minister Moxey said.

The officers will encourage good business practices, ensure that startups and existing businesses are properly licensed and advise on tracking finances, marketing and adopting environmentally sustainable business methods.

Source: Bahamas Information Services

