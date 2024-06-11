Government And BOC Partner To Sponsor Olympic Teams

During his contribution to the 2024-2025 budget debate in the House Of Assembly on Monday, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg announced a partnership between the government and the Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC).

Bowleg told Parliamentarians, “in an unprecedented show of support the government of The Bahamas has joined forces with the Bahamas Olympic Committee to fuel our national team’s odyssey to the Olympics. A huge investment of $150,000 has been earmarked for the BOC, marking the most substantial contribution to date. Again this government shows its commitment to sports. This financial injection to the BOC is the highest since and it underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering excellence and nurturing the dreams of our athletes.”

The Bahamas Basketball Federation will also receive $40,000.