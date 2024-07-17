Goombay Summer is coming your way!

At a press conference in Pompey Square, Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MOTIA) the Hon. Chester Cooper announced that “Goombay is coming your way!” Goombay Summer festival will take place across The Bahamas, he said, ‘celebrating who we are and all things Bahamian,’ with no island left behind — the full itinerary can be viewed on Bahamas.com and Tourism Today. The dates for New Providence are Friday, July 26; Friday, August 9; and Friday, August 16 — food, fun, dancing, musicians; shoppers delight for Bahamian arts and crafts; and a Kids Corner. It’s free of charge, and from 6:00 p.m. to midnight. The festival is a family affair that will stretch two blocks — from Charlotte Street to east of East Street, near ‘Sun, Sand, and Souvenirs’ — with each festival night closing with a Junkanoo rushout.

Pictured in the group photo, from left: Goombay Summer Festival Model; Performing Artist ‘D-Mac’ Dillon McKenzie; Lisa Adderley-Anderson, MOTIA Acting Permanent Secretary; John Pinder, MOTIA Parliamentary Secretary; the Hon. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation; Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism; Nicola Reid-Simmons, MOTIA Director of Events; Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director of Tourism and Director of Aviation; Rory Major, Manager, Cable Bahamas; and Goombay Summer Festival Model.

From: Bahamas Information Services