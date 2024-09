The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MOTIA) hosted the finale of the 2024 Goombay Summer Festival series in Matthew Town, Inagua, August 30, at Salty Fest Village. Food, fanfare, and favourite performers kept the music going at this southernmost, birdwatchers paradise of the Bahamas chain. Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. […]