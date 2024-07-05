GOOMBAY starts in GB

Hundreds of residents and visitors attended the launch of Goombay Summer Festival on Thursday, July 4, at Taino Beach. The launch coincides with the WelComing Home activities, designed to get people to return to Grand Bahama.

Among those in attendance enjoying the festivities were Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, the Hon. Myles LaRoda, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama, Kingsley Smith, along with representatives from several other government departments, including the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation.

Goombay will be held every Thursday in July from 6pm to midnight.

From: Bahamas Information Services