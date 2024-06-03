Goombay Punch To Unleash The Heat At Long Island Regatta



Long Islander’s Association Representative. Paulette Dormeus, Caribbean Bottling Company Brand Manager Associate and Dwight Burrows,Long Islander’s Association Representative.

Caribbean Bottling Company’s (CBC) Goombay Punch brand has sponsored the Long Island Regatta for another year.

CBC recently released a statement announcing this year’s sponsorship saying, “Each year Goombay Punch proudly sponsors the Long Island Regatta as a way to build up Family Island communities and Bahamian culture as a whole. Goombay Punch believes in actively supporting initiatives throughout the country that positively impact Bahamians. This belief inspired the creation of the Goombay Punch Cup.”

According to CBC the Goombay Punch Cup “measures the performance of various sailing sloops across the Best of the Best Regatta, National Family Island Regatta and Long Island Regatta. During the Long Island Regatta, the team with the most points across the three events is crowned the winner. The winners are also awarded five-thousand dollars and an eight-thousand dollar stipend is granted to the junior sailing club of the winner’s island.”

The inaugural Goombay Punch Cup in the 2022-2023 sailing season was won by members of Long Island’s New Legend sloop.

Speaking of the significance of the sponsorship, Commodore of the Long Island Regatta and Best of the Best Regatta, Chester Fox said, “corporate sponsors such as Goombay Punch/Caribbean Bottling Company play a vital role in the success of our regatta year after year. Regattas are very costly to pull off so without the assistance of sponsors like Goombay Punch, it would be nearly impossible for us to put on a successful regatta.”

CBC Director Karla Wells-Lisgaris said, “regattas are a major cultural event in the country. So, we thought it would be great to further amplify this aspect of our culture and to give Bahamians more reasons to visit the Family Islands.”

The 2024 Long Island Regatta is scheduled to be held from June 5th-8th.