Golden Jubilee Flag Relay touches down on the Berry Islands

Joint Colour Guard – Royal Bahamas Defence and Royal Bahamas Police Force hoist the National Flag. BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna

The aquamarine, gold and black Flag touched down at Great Harbour Cay Airport as the National Independence Secretariat continued the Golden Jubilee Flag Relay leading up to the country’s 50th Independence on July 10, 2023.

A Flag Raising Ceremony was held on the Berry Islands the first day of summer, Wednesday, June 21 at the airport where a cross-section of the community assembled in a show of national pride despite the very warm temperature.

Lindsay Thompson, on behalf of the National Independence Secretariat said the aim of the relay is to hoist the Flag throughout the island communities in a show of unity and national pride.

Family Island Administrator Deidre Fox, and Chief Councilor Ellicson Brennen both reflected on the development of the country over the past 50 years and the people, particularly the residents of the island.

The ceremony included the participation of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Force as a joint colour guard for the hoisting of the National Flag and the National Anthem, March On Bahamaland, followed by reciting of The Pledge by students of the R.N. Gomez Comprehensive School.

And, a “special treat” of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing,’ commonly referred to as “The Black National Anthem” was performed by Kinglsey Charles. Opening prayer was said by Deacon Kirk McAulay, Church of God of Prophecy. Deaconess Christine Saunders, Associate Pastor of the Church of God of Prophecy, gave the Benediction.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below:

A cross section of the community came out in support of the Golden Jubilee Flag Relay, Flag Raising Ceremony. Pictured in the midst are Deidre Fox, Family Island Administrator; Lindsay Thompson, on behalf of the National Independence Secretariat; and Chief Councilor Ellicson Brennen.A Joint Colour Guard – Royal Bahamas Defence and Royal Bahamas Police Force march to the flag pole to perform the hoisting of the National Flag.Lindsay Thompson, represented The National Independence Secretariat. Pictured presenting her with a locally-made jewellery, and a straw bag by Kathie’s Creation are Chief Councilor Ellicson Brennen, and Family Island Administrator Deidre Fox.Chief Councilor Ellicson Brennen bringing remarks, as Family Island Administrator Deidre Fox looks on.