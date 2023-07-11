Golden Jubilee Flag Relay ended at Inagua

The National Independence Secretariat wrapped up its Golden Jubilee Flag Relay when the Flag touched down on Matthew Town, Inagua July 8, 2023 – just two days before the country’s 50th Anniversary of Independence and the national flag-raising at Clifford Park in New Providence.A Flag-Raising Ceremony was held at the Matthew Town airport where residents led by Family Island Administrator Herman Gilbert, and Local Government officials, and Basil McIntosh the Member of Parliament participated in and witnessed the historic moment.The National Independence Secretariat began the Golden Jubilee Flag Relay on May 21 – a countdown of 50 days to 50.

The objective was to touch a wide-cross section of the family island communities on the islands with the Flag as a show of national pride and unity. The islands were: Eleuthera, Abaco, Bimini, The Berry Islands, Exuma, Rum Cay, San Salvador, Cat Island, Andros, Acklins and Crooked Island, Grand Bahama and ending on Inagua.The National Independence Secretariat was represented by Lindsay Thompson, who spearheaded the Flag Relay across the country. Members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force performed Colour Guard and Flag Hoisting ceremonial traditions. The Flag Relay ended July 9, when that same flag was hoisted at the national celebration on Clifford Park, July 10 — ushering in the 50th Independence Anniversary.

From: Bahamas Information Services