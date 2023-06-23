“Golden Jubilee” Breakfast honors contributions of past and present GB Parliamentarians

Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey is pictured, centre. Also shown: Former Government Ministers Kwasi Thompson (left) and Iram Lewis (second left), following the Golden Jubilee Breakfast aboard the Carnival Legend, on Friday, June 23, 2023. At right is Senator Kirkland Russell, and Senator James Turner.

It was a display of unity, maturity, and appreciation, all built upon the foundation of Bahamianization, and comes on the precipice of The Bahamas celebrating its 50th Independence anniversary.

With little regard of political persuasion and more focus on their contribution to helping build a democracy, the Grand Bahama Independence Committee honored present and former Grand Bahamian parliamentarians for their contributions to the second city’s political development over the years.

The Golden Jubilee Breakfast, which was hosted by the captain and crew of Carnival Legend cruise ship on Friday, June 23, 2023, represented a part of the Independence celebrations taking place around the nation, as July 10th approaches.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey solidified that commitment to unity in her address before presenting plaques of appreciation to present and former Grand Bahamian Parliamentarians, inclusive of Ministers of State, Senators and Ambassadors.

“Your unwavering commitment, selfless dedication, and invaluable service have shaped the course of our nation’s history,” Minister Moxey noted.

“Through your tireless efforts and sacrifices, you have laid a strong foundation upon which future generations can proudly build upon.

“The progress and achievements of The Bahamas would not have been possible without your visionary leadership, strong convictions, and tireless advocacy for the betterment of our people and our country.”

Minister Moxey told the esteemed collection of present and former Parliamentarians that it was their collective wisdom that helped to guide The Bahamas through both triumphs and challenges, leaving an indelible mark on the path of progress.

“Today, we reflect upon the countless hours spent in service to our country; the sacrifices made, and the unwavering commitment to upholding the values that make The Bahamas a beacon of hope, freedom, and unity. Your exemplary dedication has inspired a sense of patriotism within us all and set the bar high for future generations to follow.

“As we commemorate this significant milestone, we pay tribute to the progress we have achieved and the legacy we have inherited. We acknowledge with immense gratitude your instrumental role in ensuring that The Bahamas thrives as an independent nation. Your selfless service has not gone unnoticed, and its impact will be felt for generations to come.”

The event was the first of its kind, in a setting that echoed subdued elegance, even for a breakfast event and for the time, no political affiliation took center stage, as Minister Moxey mingled with present and former parliamentarian colleagues. Faces from the past entered the room, as other invited guests tried to put names with faces and remember each respective political office once held.

Minister Moxey acknowledged the role each parliamentarian played not only in the development of the nation, but in her own political achievements. “I stand on the shoulders of giants, knowing that the seeds of progress you have sown will continue to grow, inspire and empower future leaders to embrace their responsibilities and carry our great nation forward,” she said.

“The Bahamas’ 50th year of Independence is not only a time for celebration but also a moment for deep reflection and appreciation. On behalf of the government of The Bahamas, and the Bahamian people, I extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation to each of you for your dedicated service to our country.

“Your contributions have shaped our nation’s history and provided a brighter future for all Bahamians. May you find joy and fulfillment in knowing that your unwavering commitment has made a lasting impact and has secured a prosperous future for our beloved nation.”

Some twenty parliamentarians from present and former governments were honored during the special Jubilee breakfast.

By ANDREW COAKLEY/Bahamas Information Services

