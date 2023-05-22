Girls sensitized to the crime of Trafficking in Persons at seminar

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, addresses Trafficking in Persons (TIPS) Prevention Seminar for young girls, May 20, 2023 at National Training Agency, hosted by the Ministry of National Security and the Trafficking in Persons Inter-Ministry Committee. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford)

The Ministry of National Security and the Trafficking in Persons (TIPS) Inter-Ministry Committee hosted a TIPS Prevention Seminar for Girls at the National Training Agency on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The seminar, under the theme ‘Building Resiliency Against Trafficking in Persons,’ was held to sensitize the girls 11 thru 18 and other members of the public to the crime of Trafficking in Persons or Human Trafficking.

Girls in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF rangers) Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) cadet corps and non-governmental organizations were in attendance.

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, addressed those in attendance as part of her office’s mandate to advocate and promote health, wellness and reinforcement of women and girls, while encouraging them in the knowledge that the possibilities for them are endless.

Mrs. Davis said “Trafficking in Persons, also called ‘Human Trafficking,’ is a crime and a human rights abuse.”

“We must adopt a zero tolerance of abuse and exploitation of our women and girls, she said: Speak up immediately and speak loudly.”

“We must continue to use every available tool and communication platform such as this seminar to educate, sensitize and inform the public and would-be victims of this evil that lurks ever-so-close to those we love and care so deeply about,” Mrs. Davis said.

“I commit the Office of the Spouse to working with the government, local non-governmental organizations (NGO’s), and my CARICOM counterparts to bring sustained public awareness, in addition to policy and legislative proposals designed to offer greater protection to our young and most vulnerable among us.”

By STIRLING STRACHAN/Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: