GGYA partners with British High Commissioner to clean up Ardastra

On Saturday, November 18, the Governor General Youth Award and British High Commissioner Tom Hartley got down and dirty cleaning up the gardens and the canals at Adastra Gardens and Wildlife Conservation Centre, a popular attraction for locals and tourists alike.

Many think of the holidays as a time to give back, but some causes need year-round support. Enter the Governor General Youth Award (GGYA), whose 1,200 participants across The Bahamas volunteer thousands of hours monthly to fulfill their community service requirements.

Recently, GGYA partnered with British High Commissioner Tom Hartley to clean up Ardastra Gardens and Wildlife Conservation Centre, home to the world-famous marching flamingos and over 200 other creatures representing 50 species.

“No one probably woke up this morning and said, ‘Hey, I want to go and rake some leaves,’ but they are having fun,’” said Mr Hartley. “We’ve been here half an hour, already the place is tidy, kids are happy.”

On Tuesday, December 5, the United Nations celebrates International Volunteer Day to recognize and promote the tireless work and impact of volunteers across the globe. The goal is “not just to get others to volunteer for one day but to change people’s mindsets, attitudes, and behaviours.”

Volunteering is a key component of GGYA, the local office that delivers the UK-based Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, which challenges youth to discover their potential and find their purpose, passion and place in the world.

Each participant in the Award learns a skill, improves their physical fitness, experiences a team adventure in a new environment and volunteers in their community. In return for their commitment, they receive a Bronze, Silver or Gold Award.

In the weeks leading up to International Volunteer Day, GGYA undertook two community projects – the Ardastra Gardens cleanup and replenishing Grand Bahama Island’s mangroves in partnership with Mangrove Mania, an initiative spearheaded by Waterkeepers Bahamas and Coral Vita.

“It’s too easy to spend your life behind a screen, spend your life indoors,” said the British High Commissioner. Upon arrival in The Bahamas, he vowed “not to spend my life behind a desk”.

“I want to meet people. I want to get to know people. I want to understand The Bahamas. I want to be able to listen, and I also want to be able to help. GGYA offers me that cycle.”

For the International Award, the goal is to make volunteering a way of life, not a one-off event. The idea seems to be catching on.

“When you give back to the community, you grow as a person and it could inspire others to volunteer,” said Benjamin Cole who assisted with the Ardastra cleanup. Among other things, it involved clearing canals prone to flooding in time of heavy rains.

Fellow participant Kiera Wilson who raked and cleaned up garden beds believes lending a hand whenever possible is rewarding to the giver. “It can help with your mental health when you’re helping people.”

Meantime, Ardastra appreciates all the help it can get to supplement its small team tasked with maintaining a property spanning more than four acres.

“It might not seem like a lot to rake, sweep and clean out some of the garden beds and the canals but that frees up our staff to take on bigger tasks,” said animal manager, Hendrew Haley. “A little help goes a long way.”

More photo highlights below:

Participants in the Governor General Youth Award help to rake up leaves at Ardastra Gardens.A GGYA participant scoops debris out of a canal at Ardasta.In the weeks leading up to International Volunteer Day, GGYA participants helped to replenish Grand Bahama’s mangroves in partnership with Mangrove Mania, an initiative spearheaded by Waterkeepers Bahamas and Coral Vita.

