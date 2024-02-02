GET YOUR POM POMS CAMPAIGN SEASON IS HERE

As mentioned in last week’s edition of this space, we are a mere two years away from our country’s general elections and I don’t have to say, but you know what time it is. It’s time to campaign!

At two years out, every political party should be in campaign mode, laying out manifestos – declaring aims, intentions and policies – to entice the masses and obtain votes. The thing with these manifestos is that they should never be used to entice the masses and then fizzle out or never followed when the party is elected to office.

A manifesto is a document that the public can hold as a tool over a party’s head; watching to see if it will stick to its promises to make the country a better place to live. Sadly, after the fanfare of an election win is quieted, many of the masses do not hold the government accountable to its plethora of promises and instead just go with the flow and complain.

A political party’s manifesto or blueprint, if you will, is a better tool of accountability than door to door, word of mouth campaigning. This is almost like a list to strike off each item as it is accomplished. Or it can be proof of lies, empty promises and fluff made by a desperate party who only wants to grab the reins of power, ride off with it for five years grabbing and dashing as it goes.

If no one has noticed, I would like to inform you that the Progressive Liberal Party has been in campaign mode for some time now. As the world turns and as the opposers complain about this and that, the batteries of the PLPs machinery have been on charge with its perpetual campaign churning away unbothered.

Just to recap, on September 16, 2021, the PLP defeated the Free National Movement with a landslide victory. There were 39 seats up for grabs and the PLP came out with 32 and seven went to the FNM. Then Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, thought it was brilliant to call an early election with most of the country up in arms about a dray load of items to include being locked down for over a year with a “Competent Authority” reigning supreme over them like a communist state. Why would one call an early election with two firings of popular Cabinet Ministers, no tourists in town, everyone locked down, nothing really moving and the masses angry?

Many FNMs were punch drunk after the defeat, but most accepted the loss as they were a “no-show” at the polls after plotting that it was the only way to rid their party of Minnis … or so they thought.

What a lot of people haven’t noticed is that from the very day that the PLP took office, its campaign began. I’ve been watching, and I am not alone. The advantage is that this party is the governing party and it has far more resources at its hands. So while the opposers are spewing the verbal acid they should as opposers, the PLP is accomplishing its promises and most importantly, making public record of it so that the masses won’t forget when the opportune time comes.

Now I will say this, the Minnis Administration did, in fact, accomplish quite a few things, however the public relations of that party was awful and no proper record was kept. A source in that party told me several attempts were made to impress upon Minnis how important public relations is, but the attempts fell on deaf ears as Minnis was not one to accept the advice or opinions of others. Not my business, but I do remember the situation with former Prime Minister, Hubert Ingraham and him.

I look at the current Prime Minister, Philip “Brave” Davis as a far more reasonable individual and for the most part, so is Opposition Leader, Michael Pintard.

As a journalist, there were so many times before the last general elections, when I tried to gather information on the FNM’s accomplishments and no one from that party could give me a list or any collection of items – just a good feat here or there.

Then I found a gem in Carl Culmer, who was the only one at that time, who seemed to have the goodwill to know that his party’s accomplishments should be recorded properly and kept on hand for sharing. Speaking of Carl Culmer, he is very quiet these days. I wonder what his thoughts are on the next general elections and what the chances are for his party becoming the next government?

Sadly, I don’t see much of a campaign going on with the FNM. However, I was slapped down verbally by one of its supporters, scolded and told that the leaders of the party have been quietly traveling to the Family Islands and gaining ground. I retorted, one would not notice this because of the in-house distractions. To that there was a speedy response for me to swallow reminding me that the distractions have been court-quieted. I had forgotten.

One of the three little birds that were on Bob Marley’s doorstep told me – twice actually – that I should keep watch, as it is the plan of the current Prime Minister to strike while the iron is hot and call an early election in 2025. If this is true, can the Davis Administration pull it off and show Minnis how to win an early election? It all depends on how the masses are embracing the PLP.

I went to buy souse last Friday morning and met a political conversation ongoing, involving about seven people. As the men and women awaited their souse I noticed that just one among them was anti-Davis Administration, but when pressed about his disdain towards the governing body, he could not give any reasoning with substance.

I had difficulty holding my laughter, as the “obvious PLPs” ganged up on him telling him how good life is now for everyone because of their beloved party. The man started to stutter and it soon became clear that he was not ready for that battle. He came to the battlefield armed with a toothpick and was annihilated by his foes. In the end he tossed his toothpick, fled the battlefield and said he was neither FNM nor PLP, but a mere citizen of The Bahamas wanting better for himself.

My advice to the opposers is, do not come to the war armed with lesser ammunition than your foes.

Although it’s not time yet for the rallies where pom poms are waved in the air, I say, let the campaigns run full force. Well that’s how I see it, anyway.

