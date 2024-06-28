GB’s ‘Welcome Home’ Grand Expo – July 3-10

The Ministry for Grand Bahama has scheduled a week of activities from July 3 to 10, to encourage residents to come back home, said Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey said during a press conference on Friday, July 28 at the Harold DeGregory Building.

Being held under the theme, “Welcoming Home GB” there are a variety of events to not only ensure the week is fun-filled, but also entertaining.Having previously stated that Grand Bahama is on the move, Minister Moxey said that not only are there approximately $2 billion in investments on the island, but new businesses are also opening.

“We want to encourage our people to take advantage of the opportunities that are here, but we also recognize that Grand Bahama had a population of about 55,000 to 60,000 people and it’s now down to about 47,000.”

For those who live elsewhere whether in The Bahamas or other countries, there will be a week of activities to encourage residents to come home to celebrate the resilience of Grand Bahama, as well as the country’s 51st Independence celebrations.

The events are as follows: Wednesday, July 3, Fish Fry in Smith’s Point; Thursday, July 4, Goombay Summer Festival at Taino Beach; Friday, July 5, an expo on the Great Lawn at the Grand Lucayan Resort where the many opportunities will be on display, as well as an Old School Reunion that evening also at the Grand Lucayan; on Saturday, July 6, the Grand Road Race and Cultural Festival in downtown Freeport; Sunday, July 7, ’50 & Beyond’ Praise and Thanksgiving Service at Jubilee Cathedral and The West End Move; Monday, July 8, Gia Pierre’s play, “March On: The Story of Us”; Tuesday, July 9, ’50 and Beyond’ Ecumenical Service and Cultural Show at Independence Park; and the week of activities will culminate with a Family Beach Day on Wednesday, July 10, Independence Day.