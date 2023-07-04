GB’s Goombay Summer Festival to be special this year, as nation celebrates Golden Jubilee

The 2023 Goombay Summer Junkanoo Festival is set to kick off on Thursday, July 6, at Taino Beach. The event will be held every Thursday for the entire month of July. During a press conference to announce the annual festival, Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey noted that Goombay Summer Festival was started the year after The Bahamas became an independent nation and was designed to celebrate everything Bahamian. On hand for the press conference on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Taino Beach were Minister Moxey (center); newly appointed General Manager for Tourism in Grand Bahama, Nuvolari Chotoosingh; and Kendra Sturrup, of Doctors Hospital (Grand Bahama). (BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)

The Grand Bahama Summer Goombay Festival will kick off on Thursday, July 6, 2023 and will be held every Thursday for the entire month of July on Taino Beach. The event is being hosted by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, with collaboration from the Ministry for Grand Bahama. Title sponsors for this year’s festival include Grand Bahama Power Company, Doctors Hospital, LUSCO and others.

Minister Moxey said that it was exciting to tie in this year’s Goombay Festival with the nation’s Golden Jubilee. Interestingly, the Goombay Summer Festival will host its 50th edition next year, since it was started a year after independence.

“We have excitedly been marching on the road to 50 all year to commemorate our nation’s historic Golden Jubilee,” said Minister Moxey.

“And during our pre-independence celebrations, we have taken the opportunity to proudly acknowledge our forefathers and foremothers who led The Bahamas to independence on July 10, 1973, and the advancement of our country from that day onwards.

“I would like to thank the team at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation for its hard work in continued commitment to promoting Bahamian culture to the world and for providing vendor opportunities for the residents of Grand Bahama every year at cultural festivals like Goombay. I would like to thank the sponsors for their collaborative efforts and for supporting this wonderful event.

“I would also like to invite all residents and visitors to the island to come out and enjoy this year’s Goombay Summer Festival and I look forward to the next four weeks of great food, music and entertainment.”

Newly appointed General Manager at the Ministry of Tourism, Grand Bahama, Nuvolari Chotoosingh, said It’s really important to remember that these festivals, like Goombay Summer, mean so much for the various communities on the island. They provide big economic impact. From the tourism side, he noted that these events mean a lot to visitors as well, giving them an opportunity to not only visit Grand Bahama Island, but to partake in Bahamian culture.

“It represents an experience for them, especially when they are able to participate in the various activities that are available at these festivals,” Nuvolari added.

“We’re looking forward to the delicious food, authentic Bahamian dishes, with a twist on some of them this year. So, you want to come out and participate in the dishes that will be available.”

By ANDREW COAKLEY/Bahamas Information Services