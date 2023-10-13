GBI residents offered a ‘key’ to Carnival’s Celebration Key; information sessions to be held next week

The Government of The Bahamas and Carnival Cruise Line invite the Grand Bahamian public to a series of upcoming business community meetings from 9am to 7pm, on Thursday, October 19, at the Grand Lucayan resort property, located #1 Sea Horse Lane, in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Featuring an introductory session, complete with project overview, and breakout information sessions detailing the construction, retail, and shore excursion aspects of the project, as well as non-construction employment opportunities, these meetings are being held in preparation for the 2025 opening of Celebration Key™ — Carnival’s $200M exclusive cruise port destination set for the south side of Grand Bahama Island.

The Bahamas Government has enjoyed a long and fruitful partnership with Carnival and residents are encouraged to take part in these sessions in order to learn more about the project and any and all business opportunities.

An RSVP is required at www.CarnivalGrandPort.com if you plan to attend.

Carnival has been working closely with government and local Grand Bahama officials, as well as other community leaders, toward what is expected to be a mutually beneficial venture, as vendors, excursion operators, business partners, construction workers and other local residents will be selected for the many business and job opportunities that the development of Celebration Key™ will generate and sustain.

A job fair is slated to take place at a later date.

Last month, Carnival Cruise Line opened for sale approximately 400 cruises that will bring droves of guests to Celebration Key™ beginning with the first calls in July 2025. The destination will offer a variety of fun, relaxation and adventure options.

Sailing regularly from eight homeports, Celebration Key™ will serve as the cruise line’s sixth port of call in The Bahamas. Carnival Cruise Line already sails to Nassau, Freeport, Bimini, Half Moon Cay and Princess Cay.