The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k360F-2SlNIA head of agreement was signed between the government, Royal Caribbean Group, Carnival Corporation and the Grand Bahama Port Authority for the expansion of the Grand Bahama Shipyard this week. Government officials led by Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis traveled to the island for the signing event. The expansion of the Grand Bahama Shipyard […]