https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dEFRVe11HHMEarlier this month the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) announced that it had sent a request to the Grand Bahama Port Authority seeking a 6.3% rate increase. A rally was held in Freeport on Monday evening protesting the move. Sen. Hon. James Turner, who was also apart of a protest march held on August 12th, […]