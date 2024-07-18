GB Power Addresses Power Outages

Chief Operating Officer of the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC), Nikita Mullings spoke to ZNS News on Wednesday explaining the recent power outages experienced on the island and how it is being addressed.

Mullings said, “about three weeks ago we would have advised our customers that we were still in preparation of returning our largest unit back to service. However we have been challenged with having that unit returned to service and it has been delayed due to unforeseen equipment failure. We do have a team that arrived on island this morning of subject matter experts, operators, equipment manual users that have arrived to help us to be able to expedite, assess and repair our largest unit and return it to service within the week. Anytime we experience the loss of any other generational unit we do run the load of a reduced generation availability compared to the peak load that our customs are using. When this happens our customers do unfortunately experience an outage.”

GBPC customers can expect more outages. The Chief Operating Officer advised customers that outages should last approximately two hours. “If customers do experience an outage it would be possibly between the hours of 4-12 midnight. We would encourage customers if you are able appliances within the home that consume the most power, things like your water heaters, we would encourage you to turn those off. Those help to conserve energy and provide some relief to the grid.”

For customer whose appliances have been damaged due to power outages can visit the GBPC website to complete a form.