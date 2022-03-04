GB Health Services – Regular Healthcare Services and Phased Return of Visitation

By Public Hospitals Authority

Mar 4, 2022 – 8:02:57 PM

Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) advises that regular healthcare services at its Community Clinics and Outpatient Specialty Clinics will continue; and a phased return of hospital visitation privileges will commence while continuing to ensure a safe and healthy environment for patients and staff in the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective Monday March 7, 2022 relaxation of the COVID-19 visitation policy at the Rand Memorial Hospital will begin as follows:

? ICU and Step-Down Unit visiting hours are 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. daily. Only visitors on the approved list will be allowed for ten (10) minutes each.

? Paediatrics Ward visiting hours are 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. daily. Visitations will be limited to mother and father or legal guardian only, one visitor at a time.

? Obstetrics Ward visiting hours are 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. daily. Visitations will be limited to the husband or the infant’s father only, or the approved visitors list.

? Diah Ward visitation hour is 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. daily. Only one (1) visitor being the next of kin will be permitted for ten (10) minutes only.

? Visitation is NOT permitted for Medical and Surgical Wards nor the Cancer Association Building until further notice.

Visitors will be managed via the Training Centre entrance by the Security Officers who will issue official visitor passes. No food is to be brought into the hospital for patients unless authorized by the attending Physician. Visitors are not permitted to wait or congregate in the corridors and hallways of the hospital.

The public is advised that COVID-19 protocols will be enforced including temperature checks, face masks, social distancing, and hand sanitization.

The public is reminded to follow all public service and community announcements from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Public Hospitals Authority for further information on public health services.

