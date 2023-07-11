GB Golden Jubilee Independence Celebration

The 50th independence celebration in Grand Bahama was held on Independence Park on July 9th. The Military Tattoo and Cultural Show was well attended.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle explained the parade of officers. He said, “this year is something new where all the forces came together, Defence Force, Immigration, PDF to form one unity.” The cultural portion of the night consisted of performances by popular local and national entertainers as will as a dance by the Bahamas Dance Theatre.

The evening culminated with the raising of the flag and fireworks.