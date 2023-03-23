Gale back to lead Tridents’ attack versus Cuba Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Barbadian football sensation Thierry Gale has returned to lead the senior men’s national team as they face the Cuban Lions this Thursday, March 23.

The Barbados Tridents will vie Cuba tomorrow night at the Wildey Turf for a return duel of their Concacaf League B, Group A assignment.

The local fans are expected to turn out in their numbers for the 7 pm showdown, to support their team, who they have not seen live since 2019.

Supporters will be even more eager since the last scheduled home match versus St Vincent & the Grenadines, two weeks ago, was canceled due to technical issues.

“Obviously, I’d like to score and help the team win, that’s all”

However, the talk of the town is the return of the boy wonder, son of the soil, pride of the football fraternity, Thierry Gale.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

Thierry Gale prepares to take on an opponent in the Georgian Premier League

Gale departed the shores of Barbados as a shy, bright-eyed, ambitious boy and has returned to serve his country as a mature, budding-world class, professional footballer.

The St Leonards Boys’ School alumna left the island immediately after graduating to take on the unknowing challenges of professional football which led him to the capital of Hungary, where he enrolled at the Budapest Honved FC Academy.

Gale’s progress was admirable and consistent, and he quickly graduated into the club’s senior team as a teenager, scoring two goals and assisting three more, in 24 appearances.

His stellar performances saw him earn a move in 2022 to the Crystalbet Erovnuli Liga, also known as the Georgian Premier League, where he has been a regular starter for FC Dila Gori.

Thierry Gale has scored three goals in his first five matches for FC Dila Gori in the 2023 Georgian Premier League season

Since his arrival, he has been a crowd favourite and justifiably so with his confidence, flashy skills and offensive prowess. Characteristics which have seen him score three times in his first five games of the 2023 season.

Gale last featured for Barbados in June 2021 versus Dominican Republic in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, where coach Russell Latapy brought him off the bench in a 1-1 tie, where he struck the crossbar and had a one-on-one effort brilliantly saved by the goalkeeper.

The fleet-footed forward is eager to play in front of his home crowd, his first international appearance at the BFA Wildey Turf since scoring versus St Martin in 2019, and he is hoping to repeat the performance, accompanied with a favourable result.

“Obviously, I’d like to score and help the team win, that’s all.

I want the fans to just come out and support us and I hope I can put on a good performance to make them happy and help the team to win”, said Gale.

NewsAmericasNow.com