Future’s “I Never Liked You” Simultaneously Debut In Top 10 On US Apple Music

Future’s new album is dominating the chart.

Future’s ninth Studio album has been released, and the project dubbed “antihero” by Rolling Stone is making an immediate impact as it occupies the entire Top 10 Chart on Apple Music while also starting to climb the U.S iTunes chart.

The latest album is the Atlanta rapper’s first new album since his 2020 double projects- High Off Life and Pluto x Baby Pluto with Lil Uzi Vert.

The title of the album is an extremely provoking headline that came with a full GQ cover story naming Future as the best rapper alive. The project features collaborations with some of the biggest rappers including including “Keep It Burnin,” featuring Kanye West, who had previously nominated Future to executive produce his Donda album, with Drake appearing twice with “I’m On One” and with former collaborator Tems on “Wait For U.”

Gunna and Young Thug also join on “For A Nut,” while Kodak Black shows up on “Voodoo” and EST Gee on “Chickens.”

Future, who achieved 20 billion on-demand career streams on Thursday (April 28, 2022), is dominating the charts shortly after the release of his album on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, the first song on his album “712PM” reached No. 1 on the U.S Apple Music chart with “I’m Dat N***” and “Keep It Burning” featuring Kanye West clocked in at the No. 2 and 3 position.

The other places on the Top 10 chart are dominated by songs from the album.

The tracklist includes-

01 “7:12pm”

02 “I’m Dat N****”

03 “Keep It Burnin” (Feat. Kanye West)

04 “For A Nut” (Feat. Young Thug & Gunna)

05 “Puffin On Zootiez”

06 “Gold Stacks”

07 “Wait For U” (Feat Drake & Tems)

08 “Love U Better”

09 “Massaging Me”

10 “Chickens” (Feat. EST Gee)

11 “We Jus Wanna Get Real High”

12 “Voodoo” (Feat. Kodak Black)

13 “Holy Ghost”

14 “The Way Things Going”

15 “I’m On One” (Feat. Drake)

16 “Back To The Basics”

The track “Wait For U” also entered the top 10 chart on US iTunes.