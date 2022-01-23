Future Seemingly Reacts To Reports He’s Back With Dess Dior With Money Message

Future and his ex-girlfriend have rekindled their relationship.

Dess Dior popped up to make a statement that she and Future were still going strong, months after there were speculations that the two had parted ways.

The social media influencer shared a photo showing her and the rapper wearing matching Celine caps.

“I still, he still…WE STILL…” she captioned the photo with the blue P emoji for Gunna’s viral saying “Pushing P” which means everything is great.

Future also popped up earlier with a gif making a statement about himself.

The statement read, “Im dat n****a,” as it was written in monetary notes similar to the messages that have been exchanged in Lil Durk and NBA Youngboy’s beef.

It’s unclear if the rapper was getting involved in the beef or if he was just enjoying a moment besides all that was happening.

The post of Dess and Future surprised fans who were under the impression that the two had broken up after Future reportedly had a baby with another woman while they were together.

Dess Dior and Future started dating and became official in November 2020 after Lori Harvey broke up with the “Life is Good” rapper. Their relationship appears to have been rocky, however, with rumors of a break up in January 2021, just months after they started dating.

However, the rumor mill started in December that the rapper had impregnated a former stripper turned massage therapist, and they were expecting his 13th child.

The woman was reportedly expecting a baby girl named Selena. It’s unclear if the woman and Future have a relationship but the rapper has previously spoken about how demanding it can be as a father.

“You gotta leave town and miss out on certain things, that you feel like you should be there,” he explained in an interview in 2017. “My kids gotta understand, they gotta make a sacrifice, having a superstar dad,” the rapper said, although he said he is a hands-on dad most of the time, contrary to the claims online that he is a deadbeat father.