Future Of National Exams

Minister of the Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin says the national examinations, Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) and Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) should be analyzed.

Hanna-Martin recently spoke with reporters on the issue. She said, “I don’t know what change we will see, I hope we do see improvement moving forward. But I think that at some point we have to look at these examinations and to critically analyze them whether this is a precise measurement of students because this is what it has become. And so everyone says the D average and which sort of stigmatizes the students.”

The Minister also spoke to the available options should the country no longer administer the BJC and BGCSE examinations. “Other jurisdictions do continuous evaluations and monitoring which I think are more progressive and which allow for a more holistic assessment of students. In the meantime, it is what it is and we’re doing our best to ensure that students prepare themselves for these exams and then as we move forward we will see what sort of reforms are necessary to ensure that students are properly and fully assessed in their scholastic journeys.”

Hanna-Martin says education has to be looked at more critically.