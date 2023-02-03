Future, Lil Baby & More To Perform At Grammys 50 Years Of Hip Hop Segment

The Grammys is set to honor Hip Hop’s contribution to the world of entertainment as it adds a historic new segment to pay respects to the artists and creatives who’ve made the genre what it is over the last 50 years.

Hip Hop’s recognition as a genre only came half a century ago. Now, it is one of the biggest in the world and has produced thousands of artists and creatives who earn from a multi-billion dollar industry. In a statement on Thursday, the Recording Academy said that it will be paying its respects to the genre at the upcoming Grammy Awards on February 5th.

The event lineup is now expanded to include performances from some of the greatest artists in Hip Hop to showcase the genre’s rich history and contribution to global culture and influence.

Among those set to perform are Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, Lil Wayne, DJ Drama, Missy Elliott, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Future, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Method Man, Ice-T, Lil Baby, The Lox, Nelly, Rahiem Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, and Too $hort, the Grammys reported on Thursday.

Artist LL COOL J will open the segment with an introduction before going into a solo performance and dedication. That item will be produced by music producer and director Questlove while music is being provided by The Roots while hip-hop ensemble Black Thought gives narration.

The new segment is produced by Questlove, Patrick Menton of Fulwell 73, Jesse Collins, Creative Producer Fatima Robinson, and Questlove’s manager and President of LNU, Shawn Gee.

In a statement, Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said hip hop has made immense contributions to almost every segment of society and deserves recognition.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music but a major influence on our culture. Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated,” he said.

Mason Jr. added, “I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the GRAMMY stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music.”