Fugitive Back On Bahamian Soil

Larry Burrows, 38, was on bail for illegal firearms offences when he left New Providence for Andros and ended up in the United States in 2022. He was deported from the United States and arrived back in the capital on Thursday at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

Police Press Liaison Officer, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings was at LPIA when Burrows arrived and provided details from that location. She said, “we received information that he has violated his bail condition and had traveled to Andros where we got an alert that his electronic monitoring device was being tampered. We collaborated with our officers in Andros and once we got to that location we found the damaged device in bushes in Andros.”

Skippings added, “sometime during September of 2022 he was arrested by local authorities in Miami for illegal entry into the United States. Subsequently following his arrest our department have been in collaboration with US personnel and subsequently he has been deported to The Bahamas.”

The Chief Superintendent had this message for persons who would jump bail. ”This Royal Bahamas Police Force has a far reaching network. We communicate with law enforcement agencies all over the world and whenever you abscond we will find you, we will get you and bring you back here and put you back before the courts. And we will work to have your bail revoked and have you placed where you ought to be.”

Burrows will face additional charges for bail violation.