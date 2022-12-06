Freight Handlers to benefit from new weekly direct trade service Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Global logistics business, ECU Worldwide, represented in Jamaica by Freight Handlers Ltd, has launched a new export direct trade lane from Atlanta, US to Kingston, Jamaica, in time for the Christmas rush.

The weekly direct service, with a transit time of five days, is one of many new direct routes launched by the logistics giant in 2022, giving shippers and freight forwarders the advantage of safe and reliable global cargo movements in the face of global congestion and disruptions.

ECU Worldwide, through Freight Handlers, specialises in ocean freight, airfreight and combinations of both to reduce transit time from origin to destination.

“We are among the only ones in the market to offer this unique direct service that bypasses the need to transport cargo through overloaded hubs like Miami. Not only do customers save on time and resources that would have been spent on trucking and inland services, but also benefit from specialised and expert cargo handling and last mile deliveries offered by our office at the destination end,” Niels Nielsen, Regional Head – US and Canada, ECU Worldwide said.

“We have received a very positive response to our end-to-end services enhancing efficiencies and reach across the Caribbean and the entire region to the southeast of USA,” he continued.

With the US being its main trading partner and accounting for more than 50 per cent of Jamaica’s total trade, businesses across varied sectors have been contributing to the steady rise in demand for safe, convenient shipping to and from the two regions.

ECU Worldwide continues to enhance and upgrade its proprietary, state-of-the-art digital logistics platform, ECU360, which offers shippers and freight forwarders key features like quick quotes, instant bookings for door-to-door deliveries in over 50 markets, advanced track and trace and access to a network operating in 180 countries.

NewsAmericasNow.com