Freeport Business Expo Inspires Entrepreneurs

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) along with its various partners hosted the Freeport Business Expo on Thursday at the Grand Lucayan Hotel. This year’s event was centered around the tourism industry.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey was in attendance at the event where she delivered remarks. She said, “on our island you can feel the change and you can feel that the atmosphere is conducive for collaboration between innovative thinkers who recognize the potential of our beautiful island.”

Moxey added, “the environment is shifting, investor confidence continues to grow, buildings are going up and in some instances coming, events are happening, properties are selling, apartments are rented and homes are being purchased.”

GBPA President, Ian Rolle spoke of the opportunities that will be available as tourism investments on the island come on stream. He said, “over the next two to three years, Carnival will be bringing to our shores more than 2 million guests. Royal Caribbean and MSC will be bringing over 1 million guests and if I am bring prophetic the newly branded Grand Lucayan Hotel will attract numbers never seen in its history to our shores and the new boutique resort on the old Port Lucaya Resort site will achieve an average of 75-80% annual occupancy. The new Six Senses mix use resort will also attract significant visitors to our shores along with the new floating dock marina in the Port Lucaya area. “

Rolle said the expo was meant to challenge Grand Bahamians to introduce unique product offerings that would make Grand Bahama stand out as one of the most memorable destinations in the region.

(Photos: Ministry for Grand Bahama)