The content originally appeared on: The Bahamas Weekly

(BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)



Nassau, The Bahamas – Franklyn Williams (pictured left) took the Oath of Office as Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, administered by Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, during a brief ceremony at the Office of the Governor General, Tuesday, February 15, 2022. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)



(BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)



(C) Copyright 2022 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page