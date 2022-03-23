France and Manchester United star Paul Pogba reveals theft of World Cup medal

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Last week, when Pogba was playing in his side’s Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, he said his family’s “worst nightmare” was realized when their home was burgled.

In an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro, the France star disclosed more details about the burglary, saying that in the safe stolen were “my mother’s jewels, [and] my World Cup winner’s medal.”

“What scared me the most,” he continued, “was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident. She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself and the boys (ages two and one) in a room.”

Pogba represented France during the 2018 World Cup , scoring a goal in the final as they beat Croatia 4-2 to win the championship.

