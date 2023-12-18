Foxy Brown Drops Fire Emojis For Nicki Minaj Record Breaking Album

Nicki Minaj is really the woman of the decade as she’s broken the record for the most number-one albums for a female rapper, a 26-year record previously held by Foxy Brown.

Nicki Minaj is in her prime as she defies the expectations of the music machinery and reinvents herself as the best artist of the current decade with now an unbeatable record following Pink Friday 2 debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The album, which sold 228,000 album-equivalent units in the United States, brings her third No. 1 and follows her previous blockbusters, ‘Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded’ (2012) and ‘Pink Friday’ (2011).

The album is also the most significant selling by a female rapper for the 2020 decade and the biggest for 2023. Minaj has disputed Billboard’s numbers, claiming that they’ve shorn off almost 100,000 sales from her album for whatever reasons, including that she might have violated the rules against merch sales.

Still, even Billboard can’t hold a good woman down as she’s risen to the top and has proven her weight in gold. Even the Foxy Brown popped up to celebrate the Queens rapper’s success by reposting Chart Data posting that Nicki now had three Billboard 200 No. 1 albums while she had 2.

“Umm Sir only Nic could break that record [fire emojis] 3rd #1 Droppin 2024,” she joked about catching up with Nicki. In another post, she added, “Hella proud! 26 yr record iz brazy tho Y’all mean to tell me no b**ch broke that sh*t in my absence! Took twin to set tha bar again.”

Foxy Brown/IG

Nicki tied with Foxy almost ten years ago with her Roman Reloaded album released in 2012. As for Foxy’s first Billboard 200 No. 1 was in 1997 with ‘The Firm’ and again in 1999 with Chyna Doll. However, only one of the two albums is a solo album, while all of Minaj’s albums are solo.

Foxy Brown and Nicki Minaj have been friends for years with the two rappers sharing Trinidadian heritage. Both female rappers also has similar taste in style of music and always show love for reggae/dancehall music, prompting some fans to believe they are of Jamaican descent as oppose to Trinidadians.

Foxy Brown recently shared that she is working on her comeback album due in 2024. She promise her fans that the project will be a game changer.