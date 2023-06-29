Fox Hill Festival Committee announces slate of activities to celebrate the Jubilee

The Fox Hill Festival Committee held a press conference, June 26, 2023 to announce the many activities planned by “one of the oldest and most popular Bahamian villages,” to mark the milestone of the nation’s 50th Anniversary of Independence. The committee has released its slate of events, below. Pictured at the press conference, from left are: Senior Lieutenant Elvis Bullard; Bishop J. Carl Rahming, representing the churches; Chief Supt. Eugene Strachan, Fox Hill Police Station; Fox Hill Festival Committee Chairman Warren Davis; Hon. Fred Mitchell, MP for Fox Hill; and Fox Hill Festival Committee Member Mrs. Sophia Moss.

Events began in early June. The historic community has these key events ahead:

Flag Day & Corporate Day at the Fox Hill Parade, Saturday, 1st July 2023, 10am-4pm.

Fox Hill Festival Opening Ceremony at the Fox Hill Freedom Park, Friday, 28th July 2023, 6pm-8pm (Government/Corporate officials will be in attendance).

Fun, Run, walk(6am-8am), Health Fair(8am-10am), Pop- Up Market & Home Coming (8am-12midnight) at the Fox Hill Parade, Saturday, 29th July 2023.

Gospel Concert at the Fox Hill Parade, Sunday, 30th July 2023.

Youth Day at the Fox Hill Freedom Park, Saturday, 5th August 2023, 3pm-7pm.

Church March and Gathering on both Fox Hill Parade and Fox Hill Freedom Park, Sunday, 6th August 2023, 3pm-5pm; and Freedom Torch Run starts at Gambier 7pm and ends at the Fox Hill Freedom Park, 11:59pm.

Emancipation Day, Monday, 7th August 2023 Fox Hill Parade, Fox Hill Freedom Park, Bernard Road, Fox Hill Road: Junkanoo 12midnight-6am; Ecumenical Service (Governor General His Excellency C.A. Smith will be in attendance), Fox Hill Parade 10am-12noon; Seniors Luncheon at the Fox Hill Community Center Ipm, main event on both Fox Hill Parade and Freedom Park, 3pm-midnight.

Fox Hill Day, Tuesday, 8th August 2023 Fox Hill Parade, Freedom Park, Bernard Road, Fox Hill Road main event starts at 3pm-midnight. (Member of Parliament and government officials will be visiting churches, 10am-12noon).

Basketball Closing Ceremony at the Fox Hill Freedom Park, Saturday, 12th August 2023 at 7pm.

Fox Hill Festival Closing Ceremony at the Fox Hill Community Center, Monday, 14th August 2023 at 7pm.

From: Bahamas Information Services