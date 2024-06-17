Fox Foundation Honours Leaders

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis was among a group of twenty five men honoured over the weekend by the Fox Foundation at a black tie event held at the Atlantis Resort.

Mr. Davis addressed the audience after receiving the Visionary and Father of the Year award. He said, “growing up I had the privilege of being guiding by my father, they always called him the Authentic Brave, Brave Sr. Now he was not perfect, I don’t suspect that I’m a perfect father either but Brave was there for me though thick and thin teaching me what it means to be a man, a husband and a father. His presence made all the difference in my life and I’m sure I wouldn’t be standing here today without his love and guidance.”

The Prime Minister also spoke to the issue of many Bahamian young men growing up without the presence of a father. “They face challenges and struggles that many of us can only imagine. This isn’t just their battle. that’s what I like to point out, it isn’t just their battle but its ours too. So tonight, I want to ask each and everyone of you to join me. Let’s go into our streets, our schools, our neighbourhoods and find these young men. Let’s be their fathers, mentors and friends,” he said.

Among the other honourees were former Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie; Leader of the Opposition, the Hon. Michael Pintard; Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal, the Hon. Keith Bell; President of the Bahamas Christian Council, Bishop Delton Fernander; Senior Pastor of Living Waters Kingdom Ministries, Apostle Raymond Wells and Dr. Robin Roberts.

(BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)