Fox Foundation Father’s Day Honors

The Fox Foundation honoured twenty five Bahamian fathers over the weekend at a gala held at the Atlantis Resort. Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis was given the Visionary Father of the Year Award and former Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Among the other honourees was Senior Pastor of the Living Waters Kingdom Ministries, Apostle Raymond Wells. He said, “you go through life doing what you do. It’s doing what you feel that you’re called and assigned to do.”

Commodore of the Royal Bahama Defence Force, Dr. Raymond King said the recognition is a “reflection of one’s life work and efforts toward national development generally.”

Another recipient was President of the Bahamas Christian Council, Bishop Delton Fernander. He said, “the whole essence of being honoured is not to be looked at where you’re at but what all of us had to overcome to get to where we’re at.”

Leader of the Opposition, the Hon. Michael Pintard said, “I’m encouraged that we’re still focusing in on the role that men play in our community and saying to men whether they are biological fathers or not but mentor young people that we have to continue to fill the gap to make sure that young men and children in general have role models.”

Host of the event, Adrian Fox spoke with reporters on the sidelines saying, “we have to appreciate our fathers as well. We always do for our mothers. I think that its time to appreciate our fathers because you know the father is one of the columns in your life that holds the family together.”

The Fox Foundation intends to hold the event again next year.