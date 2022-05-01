Former Prime Minister Ingraham presents a copy of his new book to GB Minister Ginger Moxey

May 1, 2022 – 3:11:14 PM

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – Former Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham on Friday presented a copy of his book, ‘I Say What I Mean and I Mean What I Say,’ to Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey during a courtesy call. Mr. Ingraham encouraged Minister Moxey in her position and said he was going to speak to several high school students to encourage them to stay out of trouble and strive to be the very best. Minister Moxey also displayed a photo taken many years ago showing herself pictured with Former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham and Former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie. She added she would like to have the photo re-enacted. Minister Moxey added that she is pleased to have her autographed copy of Mr. Ingraham’s book and her Ministry will also purchase some of them for distribution to schools and libraries. (BIS Photos/Andrew Miller)

