Nassau, The Bahamas – The Rt. Hon. Hubert A. Ingraham, Former Prime Minister, Commonwealth of The Bahamas, presented a copy of his book ‘I Say What I Mean and I Mean What I Say’ to His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, Governor General, during a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)

