Former Prime Minister Ingraham gives advice and encouragement to GB 10th and 11th graders

May 1, 2022 – 2:04:24 PM

Email this article

Mobile friendly page

(BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)



FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – Former Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham, April 29, 2022 addressed students of grades 10 and 11 representing all schools on the island at the Jack Hayward Senior High School Gymnasium.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, was present.

(BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)



During his address, Mr. Ingraham told the students of his upbringing from being born in Pineridge and raised by his grandparents (his grandmother in particular) in Abaco; traveling by boat to Nassau to work at BaTelCo at the age of 16, and at other various jobs — yet still managing to go to school, and eventually become elected to the position of Prime Minister. He urged the students to use his story as an example of what can be achieved. Mr. Ingraham encouraged the students to read daily and learn new things. This, he said, will prepare them for life.

The address at the school wrapped up a two-day book tour in Grand Bahama for Mr. Ingraham.

(BIS Photos/Andrew Miller)



(BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)





(BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)





(BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)



(C) Copyright 2022 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page