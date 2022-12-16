Former LIAT Workers Get Terminal Benefits – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Pierre Administration continues to prioritize the interests of Saint Lucia’s working class. In under 18 months, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre successfully interceded on the behalf of the former employees of Liat (1974) LTD and Majestic Industries.

On December 16, forty-seven [47] former employees of Liat (1974) LTD finally received their terminal benefits in the form of bond certificates from the government of Saint Lucia.

The bond certificates are cash redeemable and can also be used as collateral to secure loans.

Upon assuming Office last July, the Prime Minister immediately pursed these two outstanding matters to ensure all of the affected workers receive the payments lawfully entitled to them within the earliest timeframe.

– Advertisement –

The approximate value of the compensation package for the former employees of Majestic Industries and Liat 1974 LTD exceed XCD 6.3 million dollars.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

– Advertisement –