For Sale Valley Estate land + building permit – StMaartenNews.com – News Views Reviews & Interviews

For Sale Valley Estate land, lowest phase 1, 800m2, with VROMI-approved building permit for a house with 3 bedrooms + 1 bedroom apartment for $100.000,- US Dollars.

Renderings of this property are based on the approved building permit from VROMI.

Basically, these are allowed and approved drawings for a 3-bedroom house + 1 bedroom apartment.

This opportunity is presented to you by….

Contact us today if this is a deal for you or you qualify:

