FNM Leadership Race

The current leader of the Free National Movement (FNM), the Hon. Michael Pintard announced the Party’s intention to hold a one day convention on June 1st back in April. Since then, persons intending to contest the various leadership positions in the Party have been nominating.

Former Prime Minister and current Member of Parliament for Killarney, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis has made public his intention to nominate to regain his former leadership position in the party.

FNM National Chairman, Dr. Duane Sands was asked about the Minnis candidacy. He said, “any member of the Free National Movement is entitled to run, throw their hat in the ring, just as Dr. Minnis is entitled to lose and he will lose. I have no doubt about that.”

Dr. Minnis did not contest the leadership race in November 2021 after being defeated at the polls in the general elections two months earlier. He now says he wants to make sure that the FNM is victorious in the next general elections. “Convention is a time when you would put forth you plan to convince the public, convince the people, that you are that alternative government and you are the Party of choice to take the country forward. I don’t know how you can convince the Bahamian populace in one day,” Minnis said.

Both Dr. Minnis and Mr. Pintard are expected at FNM Headquarters on Friday, May 3rd to nominate for the upcoming elections.