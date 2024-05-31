FNM Leadership Race

Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the Free National Movement (FNM), the Hon. Michael Pintard fielded questions from reporters on Thursday about the upcoming race for leader of the FNM.

Displaying confidence in his victory Pintard spoke to his intentions after the convention. He said, “on the other side of this convention, which we fully expect that we’ll continue in the positions that we are in, we will, again, be even more assertive in holding this government to account. This one day convention is merely to address the issue of a small group of persons within the organization who believe that they may have a better plan of action and we wanted to give them and the convention an opportunity to hear them make their argument and then make a decision. We fully expect that having done the work that we have done over the last two and a half years compared to the record of those who wish to challenge that we’ll continue to lead the organization.”

The FNM Leader also addressed cheating allegations levied by members of the party. “This is now the second convention, if you add the leadership race of November of 2021, it is the third convention in three years, less than three years. Under my predecessor, there wasn’t a convention, I believe, in six years. So when people wish to talk about constitutionality and following what is laid out in the FNM’s constitution they should turn their attention to that particular record. It’s either that they are unfamiliar or are conveniently forgetting that the convention committee that is in place is essentially the same committee with a few additions or changes.”

Pintard will face former FNM Leader and former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis for leadership of the party at a one day convention set for June 1st.