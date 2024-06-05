FNM Leader On Convention Speech Criticism

Leader of the Free National Movement (FNM), the Hon. Michael Pintard responded to criticism of his convention speech delivered at the party’s one day convention held on June 1st on Wednesday.

Pintard spoke with reporters outside of the House Of Assembly saying, “if you listen to the speech you would have heard a series of policy pronouncements which is what we’re discussing now. So it’s absolute nonsense. Again, my job as Leader of the Opposition is, of course, to cast vision and talk about what legislation and policies we intend to put in place, we’ve done so. So we’ve commenced the discussion in earnest about a number of policy positions, where we stand on legislation and what we would repeal. But another part of my job is to critique the government based on promises made, not kept, decisions being made that the public concerned about or that’s not improving our lives.”

Pintard who was challenged by former Prime Minister and former FNM leader, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis for leadership party, was asked whether he had spoken to Dr. Minnis. He said he had not spoken to him.

The re-elected FNM leader also spoke to the reconciliation of the party after the convention. “We are optimistic that the Free National Movement supporters will in fact in large numbers work together where there were differences. We show it in the room, the electricity in the room, the amount of persons that showed up to send a clear message to the country that they’re fed up with the present administration, they are enthusiastic and excited about the way forward and with our new team’s leadership. And so we’re excited and we believe other will fall in line as we move on because the ship has sailed,” Pintard said.