FNM Convention

Leader of the Free National Movement (FNM), the Hon. Michael Pintard was re-elected to the post after being challenged by former party leader and former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis at a one day convention held over the weekend. Mr. Pintard received 486 while Dr. Minnis won 163 votes.

During his speech in the evening session, Mr. Pintard said to Dr. Minnis who was not in attendance, “this organization has benefitted from your leadership. When you sat in the Cabinet of Hubert Alexander Ingraham and you distinguished yourself by bringing technology to local constituency canvassing. When you played a pivotal role in introducing the catastrophic health insurance.”

Mr. Pintard also spoke on the way forward for the FNM. He said, “this is the best organization. Our leadership Shanendon Cartwright, Michael Pintard, Duane Sands, all of you. We are the best folks to hit these street corners, to work with our brothers and sisters who hundreds of them, every week, every day, are through corners from the top of Fort Fincastle all the way to Pinewood. From Nassau Street all the way to Village Road hundreds of them through side corners negotiating life and death issues and no one’s really interrupting the conversation to tell them there’s a different way, a better way.”

The race for National Chairman of the party between Dr. Duane Sands and Elsworth Johnson ended with Dr. Duane Sands being re-elected with 431 votes to Mr. Johnson’s 221 votes.

Deputy Leader, Shanendon Cartwright was unopposed.